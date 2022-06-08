Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Red Sox Angels Baseball
Los Angeles Angels' manager Joe Maddon, left, disputes a stolen base call during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

By GREG BEACHAM
ANAHEIM, Calif

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak.

Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night.

Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs, who ended their 108-year World Series championship drought during his tenure in 2016.

After finishing with losing records in Maddon's first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start to this season before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history.

Maddon is the second manager to be fired this season. Philadelphia's Joe Girardi was dismissed last week, and the Phillies promptly swept the Angels.

