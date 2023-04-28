Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Athletics Angels Baseball
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani celebrates after Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda flied out to end the top of the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
baseball

Angels overcome Ohtani's rough inning for 8-7 win over A's

By GREG BEACHAM
ANAHEIM, Calif

Shohei Ohtani earned another win on the mound despite giving up five runs in a nightmare fourth inning, and he also tripled, doubled and singled in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Ohtani (4-0) had his rockiest start in recent memory, yielding at least five runs and two homers for the first time in 18 starts since last July while also hitting a career-high three batters with pitches.

Nearly all of the two-way superstar’s trouble occurred in the fourth, after he had thrown three perfect innings. Ohtani’s struggles appeared to be preceded by some breakdown in his PitchCom system, which he uses in lieu of traditional catcher-to-pitcher signals.

Ohtani gave up as many runs in the fourth as he had yielded in his previous 60 innings combined. He recovered to throw six innings of three-hit ball, earning his fourth victory of April while striking out eight.

Ohtani fell just short of becoming the first starting pitcher in modern major league history to hit for the cycle, but he scored two runs.

He came up in the eighth with a chance to complete his second career cycle, but Esteury Ruiz caught his 389-foot drive at the warning track in center.

Brandon Drury hit an early three-run homer to cap his spectacular series for the Angels, who won the final three of a four-game set.

Brent Rooker hit a three-run homer and Shea Langeliers added a two-run shot in the fourth for the A's, who have lost 12 of 14. They are one loss shy of matching the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the most April defeats in major league history with 22.

JP Sears (0-2) yielded six hits and six runs while pitching into the fifth.

Ohtani drove in the Angels’ first run with a double, and Drury homered moments later during the Angels’ five-run third. Drury also doubled and walked twice, finishing the series 9 for 15 with four homers, a triple and two doubles while reaching base 12 times.

Ohtani seemed to indicate a problem with the PitchCom system at the start of the fourth, and he immediately hit Ruiz with an errant pitch for Oakland's first baserunner. Ohtani issued a walk and threw a wild pitch before Rooker's catchable homer barely eluded right fielder Hunter Renfroe at the fence.

Ohtani then hit another batter, threw another wild pitch and gave up Langeliers' sixth homer, erasing the Angels' five-run lead.

Ohtani finally escaped his worst inning in recent memory after another walk and a double.

Oakland scored two runs in the eighth after Luis Rengifo booted a grounder that should have ended the inning. Gio Urshela and Anthony Rendon made outstanding defensive plays to preserve the Angels' 8-7 lead.

Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

