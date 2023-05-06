Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rangers Angels Baseball
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien, center, is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Adolis Garcia during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, May 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
baseball

Angels rally for 5-4 victory over Rangers in 10th inning

By JOE REEDY
ANAHEIM, Calif

Zach Neto scored on Josh Sborz’s wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a four-run deficit to top the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Neto started the inning on second base as the automatic runner. After Will Smith (0-2) intentionally walked Mike Trout, Neto advanced to third when Trout was forced out at second on Shohei Ohtani's grounder. Sborz relieved Smith and his first-pitch slider got by catcher Jonah Heim to score Neto.

Carlos Estevez (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th and had a pair of strikeouts. Trout had two hits and drove in a run.

The Angels trailed 4-1 in the ninth and were down to their last out before rallying against Smith.

Brandon Drury had a base hit to put runners on first and second. Chad Wallach, who came into the game in the top of the ninth as catcher, followed with a two-run double off the wall in right-center. Luis Rengifo's single then drove in Wallach, tying it at 4.

Trout's RBI single in the eighth inning started the comeback.

Texas jumped out to a 4-0 lead largely due to mistakes by the Angels. In the third inning, Marcus Semien drew a leadoff walk against Tyler Anderson. He eventually came around to score on Adolis García's sacrifice fly.

Anderson added more self-inflicted pain in the fourth. Ezequiel Duran was hit by a pitch and Leody Taveras walked to begin the inning. Semien drove in Duran with a ground-rule double after Angels left fielder Taylor Ward lost track of the ball in the lights. Taveras scored when Nathaniel Lowe reached first on a throwing error by shortstop Neto.

Lowe hit a two-out RBI single in the eighth to make it 4-0. The inning was prolonged by a throwing error by third baseman Anthony Rendon.

