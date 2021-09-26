Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this July 31, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout talks with a teammate before their baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif. Trout missed his 67th game Tuesday night, Aug. 3, since going on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. This is only the third time he has been on the injured list in his 11 big league seasons, and his longest stretch missing games. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
baseball

Angels star Trout makes it official: He's out for the season

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
ANAHEIM, Calif

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season.

The three-time AL MVP suffered a calf strain on May 17 and hasn’t returned to the lineup since. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, but the injury was worse than originally thought.

Trout was trying to get back this season, but recently made the decision that he was done this year.

The 30-year-old outfielder said he’s healthy and should have a normal offseason in New Jersey.

“It’s been tough for me, but now looking back and learning from everything, this was the biggest injury of my career,” Trout said.

“It came down to we were trying everything the last month and a half to get back out there. My calf and my body weren’t cooperating. It was frustrating. I took a week, 2 1/2 weeks off and I feel almost 100%.”

Trout hit .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBIs and a 1.090 OPS in 36 games this season.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

