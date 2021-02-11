Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italians Salvatore Caruso and Fabio Fognini argued after their Australian Open match Photo: AFP
tennis

Angry row mars All-Italian classic at Australian Open

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by an official during a furious argument after their five-set classic at the Australian Open Thursday.

Fognini, the 16th seed prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (14/12) in nearly four hours after a fierce battle on John Cain Arena.

But rather than the traditional polite congratulations, the pair started arguing furiously in Italian, while gesturing and pointing.

Eventually the court supervisor had to step between the pair and tell them to cool off.

"I'm tired," Fognini told an on-court interview immediately afterwards, without discussing the argument.

"Salvatore was fighting every point ... it was up and down, I was lucky.

"That kind of match especially against someone from your own country, are always tough. He gave his all till the end," he added.

The angry ending capped a compelling and seesawing second-round match, with Fognini's reward a clash with Australian 21st seed Alex De Minaur.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog