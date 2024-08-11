Anisimova defeats Navarro to reach WTA Toronto final

Amanda Anisimova celebrates her victory over fellow American Emma Navarro to reach the final of the WTA Toronto Masters

Amanda Anisimova advanced to her first WTA final since January 2022 by defeating eighth-seeded Emma Navarro 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 on Sunday at the Toronto Masters.

The 22-year-old American is seeking her third WTA title after wins at Bogota in 2019 and Melbourne in 2022.

Navarro netted a forehand to surrender a break and a 5-2 lead in the final set to Anisimova, who closed with an ace to eliminate her compatriot in one hour, 55 minutes.

Anisimova, who ousted third-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in a quarterfinal, will play for the title on Monday against the winner of a later semifinal between defending champion Jessica Pegula and 20-year-old left-hander Diana Shnaider.

Pegula is 2-0 against Anisimova, most recently winning in April at Charleston, while Shnaider has never played Anisimova.

It will be the fourth career WTA final for Anisimova, who dispatched her fourth top-20 foe of the week, a career first.

World number 15 Navarro, 23, also lost to Anisimova in their only prior meeting in 2022 at Indian Wells.

Anisimova took a nine-month mental health break from tennis last year and fell to 373rd in the world rankings at the start of the year, but has ensured a return to the top 50 in the next world rankings.

Third-seeded American Pegula, in her fourth consecutive Canadian semifinal, figures to be tested by Russia's 24th-ranked Shnaider, who ousted U.S. top seed and reigning U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff on Friday.

Shnaider comes off a silver-medal effort in doubles at the Paris Olympics and seeks her fourth WTA title of the year after Thailand, Bad Homburg and Budapest.

