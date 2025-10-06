Anisimova wins China Open, defeating Noskova in final

Amanda Anisimova of the United States kisses the trophy after defeating Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

tennis

Third-seeded Amanda Anisimova claimed the China Open title with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova in the final of the hard-court tournament on Sunday.

Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff’s title defense in the semifinals, sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line and fell on her back as she won the trophy for the first time.

Her rival gave her a tough challenge but ran out of steam in the closing stages of their encounter, which lasted one hour and 46 minutes.

Anisimova, the runner-up at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon this year who has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, claimed her second WTA 1000 title of the season. She also won in Doha in February.

The 20-year-old Noskova had saved three match points in the semifinals to become the youngest Czech player to advance this far at a WTA 1000 event since the format was introduced in 2009.

Anisimova needed just 23 minutes to take the opening set after converting all three break points. Noskova forced a decider after breaking Anisimova at the start of the second set. The American player then raised her game and won the last four games.

Anisimova became the third American player to capture the trophy after Serena Williams (2004, 2013) and Gauff.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.