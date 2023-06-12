Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
horse racing

Another horse dies at Belmont Park; 2nd fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK

Another horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, the second fatality in 24 hours after the Belmont Stakes.

Mashnee Girl suffered an injury in the first race on Sunday and fell near the quarter pole, forcing three other horses to alter course, according to the Equibase chart notes. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized.

Mashnee Girl had three wins in 19 career starts and earnings of $194,065, according to Equibase, the industry database.

She was trained by Mark Hennig, whose Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury in the 13th race on grass Saturday at Belmont, the final race on the Belmont Stakes card. Excursionniste had to be euthanized.

The latest death is the fourth at Belmont Park this year.

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, suspended racing operations and moved its meet to Ellis Park in the wake of 12 horse fatalities over the past month. At Baltimore’s Pimlico, National Treasure’s Preakness victory was preceded by the death of another horse trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

