Antlers win J.League title again in nerve-shredding finale

Kashima Antlers won a record-extending ninth Japanese title on Saturday's final day of the J.League season, holding their nerve to beat Yokohama F-Marinos 2-1.

Watched by Brazilian legend and former player Zico, Antlers went into the game at their packed home stadium with a one-point lead over Kashiwa Reysol in the table.

A goal in either half from Brazilian striker Leo Ceara put Antlers in control but Yokohama struck in the first of five minutes of second-half injury time to set up a nail-biting finale, with Reysol winning their game 1-0.

Antlers saw out the win to claim their first J.League title since 2016, in their first season under coach Toru Oniki.

"It became a difficult game at the end but the players have grown stronger over the course of the season," said Oniki, who joined Antlers after winning four league titles with Kawasaki Frontale.

"We wanted to build a big lead early in the season but it came down to fine margins today."

Antlers were already the J.League's most successful team and their latest title put them four league championships clear of their nearest rival.

They led the league for most of the season but they found it difficult to shake off Reysol, who were looking for their first title since 2011.

Reysol ended the season with six straight wins and suffered their last league defeat in August.

"The players feel more of a responsibility to play for the team and the club now so they were able to play today's game without panicking," said Oniki. "I'm really impressed with how much they've grown mentally."

