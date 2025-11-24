 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Danylo Yavhusishyn (R), known by his Japanese ring name Aonishiki Arata, is the first Ukrainian to win a sumo tournament Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
sumo

Aonishiki beomes first Ukrainian to win sumo tournament

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn on Sunday became the first from his nation to win a tournament of the traditional Japanese sport.

The 21-year-old won the Kyushu tournament after a tie-breaking victory over grand champion Hoshoryu from Mongolia.

Known by his ring name Aonishiki Arata and speaking fluent Japanese, he told fans at Fukuoka Kokusai Center in his televised victory interview that he was glad that he was able to show his usual performance.

"I am happy that I am able to achieve a goal of mine," he said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel