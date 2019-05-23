Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Braves draft pick Stewart reaches deal in Japan

1 Comment
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK

After failing to sign with Atlanta and losing a grievance against the Braves, 19-year-old right-hander Carter Stewart has agreed to a six-year contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Pacific League that will guarantee $6 million to $7 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been finalized. The deal is likely to be announced May 30 at a news conference in Southern California and will be subject to Stewart obtaining a Japanese work visa, which probably occur in early June. Stewart would then report to the Hawks' development complex.

Stewart's contract will have additional bonus provisions.

Stewart would have been eligible for next month's amateur draft. He was 2-2 with a 1.70 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings this year at Eastern Florida State College.

He was selected by the Braves with the eighth overall pick in last year's draft from Eau Gallie High School in Florida, and negotiations were complicated by a wrist injury. The eighth pick had a slot value of $4,980,700 for its signing bonus, and the Major League Baseball Players Association claimed the Braves failed to make Stewart an offer of at least 40 percent of the slot value.

Major league rules specify that if a club fails to make such an offer to a drafted player who is not part of Major League Baseball's pre-draft MRI program and who later fails a club-administered physical, the player would become a free agent and the team would not get the extra draft pick.

Arbitrator Mark Irvings held the Braves made a 40 percent offer to Stewart, which meant he did not have to rule on any of the other issues presented by the case.

Because he didn't sign, the Braves get an extra selection in the first round this June, the ninth pick overall.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Smart move by Stewart. With this he will make more money in Japan than he would in the minor league and then he will be eligible to play in the major league at a quicker rate than the average drafted player. This might cause a lot of issues for the MLB in the future if the don't start paying their minor league players more money.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK