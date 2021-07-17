Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mariners Angels Baseball
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani holds his American League Player of the Month trophy after being presented with it prior to a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Friday, July 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
baseball

Ohtani donates HR Derby winnings to Angels' support staff

By JOE REEDY
ANAHEIM, Calif

Shohei Ohtani donated his winnings from this week's Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels' support stuff.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.

The two-way Japanese sensation handed out the checks before the Angels' game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Ohtani has not commented on it.

Besides becoming the first Japanese player to participate in the home run derby, Ohtani was the first player in All-Star Game history to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. He threw a perfect first inning and was 0 for 2 in the AL's 5-2 victory on Tuesday.

Ohtani was the top seed in Monday's Derby but was eliminated in the first round after he lost a swing-off to Washington's Juan Soto.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets won the Derby and took the $1 million prize. Baltimore's Trey Mancini was second and took home $500,000.

