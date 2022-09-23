Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE -Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, from left, perform during the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The NFL has announced that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-year sponsorship will begin with Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Apple Music replaces Pepsi, who was the sponsor the past 10 years. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
sports

Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK

Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced Friday.

The multi-year sponsorship will begin with this season's Super Bowl on Feb 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Apple Music replaces Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the past 10 years. Terms were not announced, but analysts had expected the league to get at least $50 million per year for the rights.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Nana-Yaw Asamoah, the NFL’s senior vice president of partner strategy, said in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Apple is also negotiating with the NFL for the rights to the “NFL Sunday Ticket” package of Sunday games that do not air in a viewer's home market. Amazon, Google and the Walt Disney Co are also competing for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994.

Over 120 million viewers watched last February's halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

