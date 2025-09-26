 Japan Today
New Zealand South Africa Rugby
All Blacks players react following their loss in their Rugby Championship test match against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Marty Melville)
rugby union

Ardie Savea to captain All Blacks in 1st Bledisloe Cup test against Australia

By STEVE McMORRAN
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Ardie Savea will lead New Zealand in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test against Australia in Auckland in the absence of regular captain Scott Barrett who has a shoulder injury.

Head coach Scott Robertson otherwise has made only four personnel changes to the starting lineup which suffered New Zealand's worst-ever test defeat at the hands of South Africa two weeks ago. New Zealand lost 43-10 after leading 10-7 at halftime.

Veteran hooker Codie Taylor returns to the starting lineup and Fabian Holland will start at lock in Barrett's absence. Cam Roigard returns from injury at scrumhalf and Caleb Clarke has been named on the left wing for his first test in 2025.

Leroy Carter moves to the right wing and Will Jordan moves from winger to fullback. Lock Patrick Tuipulotu and scrumhalf Cortez Ratima return from injury on the bench while backrower Peter Lakai also has been named among the reserves for the first time this season.

Beauden Barrett has been retained at flyhalf though his form this season has been poor and his kicking game continues to provide opponents with attacking opportunities. Jordie Barrett also has been retained in midfield, though his attacking play has been sluggish.

The All Blacks' forward pack was overwhelmed at set pieces against South Africa, yet Robertson made only two changes to the tight five, one of which is forced by injury. He hopes Taylor's return will improve the All Blacks' lineout.

After four rounds all four teams are 2-2 and with a chance of winning the Rugby Championship. Australia leads the tournament with 11 points, ahead of South Africa and New Zealand with 10 and Argentina with nine.

“With all teams being two from four in this Rugby Championship, we all have everything to play for in these final two rounds," Robertson said. "We are preparing for a strong Australian side and understand the importance of this match and the Bledisloe Cup. There is a lot to play for on Saturday evening.”

The All Blacks will be defending a 39-year unbeaten record against Australia at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday and will attempt to retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 23rd year.

New Zealand: Will Jordan, Leroy Carter, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea (captain), Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Fabian Holland, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

