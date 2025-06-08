Arenado's walk-off pinch-hit double sends Cardinals over Dodgers 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Saturday, June 7, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

baseball

Nolan Arenado delivered a pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals stifled the Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense for a second straight game in a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Nolan Gorman led off the ninth with a ground-rule double before being replaced with a pinch runner. After Pedro Pages reached on an error by pitcher Ben Casparius (4-1), the Dodgers vacated left field to play with five infielders, and Arenado’s lazy fly ball landed just inside the foul line and bounced into the stands for another ground-rule double.

The Dodgers, who lead the majors in scoring, home runs and batting average, were held scoreless for the first 17 innings of the series, but managed to tie it when Shohei Ohtani scored on a wild pitch by Ryan Helsley (3-0) in the top of the ninth.

It was the second straight blown save for Helsley.

Masyn Winn raced home on Alec Burleson’s infield single to put St. Louis ahead 1-0 in the eighth inning.

Erick Fedde walked four and struck out two in 5 1-3 scoreless innings, giving up four singles. He allowed the first two batters to reach in the sixth before striking out Andy Pages. Steven Matz retired the next two batters to end that threat.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out nine in six scoreless innings, allowing four singles and two walks.

CUBS 6, TIGERS 1

DETROIT — Chicago hit five home runs, including two by Seiya Suzuki, and went on to a 6-1 win over Detroit.

The Cubs, playing before a sold-out crowd of 41,334 in Detroit that appeared to be at least one-third Chicago fans, also got home runs from Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw. They improved to 40-24 while the Tigers fell to 42-24.

Jameson Taillon (6-3) allowed one run on three hits and a walk in seven innings. He is 4-0 with a 1.68 ERA in his past four starts.

Suzuki gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead with a first-inning homer off Tigers opener Tyler Holton (2-3). Busch increased the margin to 3-0 with a long homer to right in the fifth, but Detroit got a run back in the bottom of the inning.

Zach McKinstry led off with his fifth triple of the season — third in the majors behind Corbin Carroll and Jarren Duran. Jake Rogers followed with a grounder to third, and McKinstry beat Shaw’s throw to the plate.

REDS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3, 10 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

REDS 13, DIAMONDBACKS 1, 2ND GAME

CINCINNATI — Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered for the second straight game and Cincinnati routed Arizona after completing a suspended game with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings.

TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz drew walks off Arizona starter Ryne Nelson, and Encarnacion-Strand hit his fourth homer for a 3-0 lead. Will Benson walked and took third on Tyler Stephenson’s double before scoring on Spencer Steer’s single. Jake Fraley drove in a run with a forceout for a 5-0 first-inning lead.

Eugenio Suárez went 2 for 4 and led off the third against Nick Martinez (4-6) with his 17th home run for the Diamondbacks’ run.

Lux’s grand slam came off reliever Kendall Graveman, who needed 33 pitches to end the fourth after coming in with two on and no outs.

Graveman gave up a single to Matt McLain to load the bases before hitting Friedl with a pitch to force in a run. Lux hit his next pitch out to right field for a 10-1 lead. De La Cruz doubled and scored on a Stephenson single in the eight-run inning. Stephenson finished 3 for 5 and scored twice.

Martinez allowed a run on six hits in six innings with six strikeouts. Joe La Sorsa, Brent Suter and Lyon Richardson pitched a scoreless inning to close.

Nelson (2-2) gave up seven runs in three innings. Graveman allowed six runs in an inning.

BLUE JAYS 5, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS — George Springer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Minnesota.

Springer went deep against Twins reliever Griffin Jax (1-4), who allowed a leadoff double to Addison Barger one at-bat earlier. Springer’s 10th homer of the season made it 4-3 just as a light rain started falling at Target Field.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tacked on an insurance run with a two-out RBI single in the ninth off Twins closer Jhoan Durán.

Chad Green (2-1) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win. Jeff Hoffman allowed a solo homer in the ninth to Kody Clemens but still earned his 15th save.

Minnesota took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on a solo home run by Matt Wallner. The Twins DH went deep to right against Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, his second homer in the past three days.

Gausman didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. The Twins’ first hit by Ryan Jeffers sparked a two-run inning that tied the game.

GIANTS 3, BRAVES 2

SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Francisco beat Atlanta for its fourth straight win.

Heliot Ramos singled with one out against Braves reliever Pierce Johnson (1-3). After Wilmer Flores popped out, Chapman homered to left for his 12th of the season.

It spoiled a stellar start by Atlanta’s Bryce Elder, who allowed a run and three hits while striking out 12 in eight innings. The Braves lost their sixth straight.

Giants starter Logan Webb gave up two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out 10 — his fourth double-digit effort of the season.

Tyler Rogers (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

PIRATES 2, PHILLIES 1

PITTSBURGH — Henry Davis hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Pittsburgh to a victory over Philadelphia after the slumping Phillies placed star first baseman Bryce Harper on the injured list before the game with right wrist inflammation.

Davis hit his fourth home run of the season and second in as many games to left-center off Ranger Suarez (4-1) on a first-pitch changeup to snap a 1-1 tie. The Pirates won for the third time in four games and can sweep the three-game series on Sunday.

The Phillies’ lone run came on Kyle Schwarber’s 20th homer with one out in the first inning off Andrew Heaney. Philadelphia has lost eight of its last nine games after winning 12 of 13.

Heaney allowed one run in six-plus innings before leaving with left calf cramping. Alec Bohm led off the seventh with a double, and Heaney exited after throwing a wild pitch. Rookie reliever Isaac Mattson (1-0) relieved with the score tied at 1-1, retired all the batters, and earned his first major-league win.

RANGERS 5, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom allowed two hits in seven shutout innings and Marcus Semien drove in three runs to lead Texas to a victory over Washington that snapped a four-game skid.

DeGrom (6-2) threw 81 pitches and struck out eight while lowering his ERA to 2.12. Luke Jackson and Chris Martin each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out.

Sam Haggerty and Josh Jung singled off Nationals starter Mitchell Parker in the first inning. Semien drove in Haggerty with a single and Jung scored from first when the ball got by center fielder Robert Hassell III for an error.

Parker retired 14 straight after Semien’s hit until Haggerty beat out a grounder to third to begin the sixth. Hassell made a catch on the warning track on Wyatt Langford’s fly ball and threw to second to get Haggerty trying to advance for the double play and his second career assist.

Texas added three insurance runs off reliever Eduardo Salazar in the eighth. Haggerty and Langford led off with singles and Semien hit a two-run double. Adolis García singled in the final run.

WHITE SOX 4, ROYALS 1

CHICAGO — Tim Elko hit a two-run homer, Adrian Houser pitched six strong innings and Chicago beat Kansas City.

Chase Meidroth also went deep for the White Sox, who have won three straight for the second time this season.

Houser (2-1) gave up a run and six hits while striking out six and walking one. It was the 32-year-old right-hander’s fourth quality start since signing with the White Sox on May 20.

Cam Booser and Steven Wilson each gave up a hit in a scoreless inning, and Dan Altavilla got the last three outs for his second career save — first since 2020 while pitching for Seattle.

Michael Wacha (3-5) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Royals first baseman Vinny Pasquantino had was 3 for 3, including his 10th homer in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

ASTROS 5, GUARDIANS 3, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND — Jake Meyers scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, Isaac Paredes drove in an insurance run and Houston defeated Cleveland in 10 innings.

Yainer Diaz had a two-run homer in the sixth as the Astros won for the fifth time in six games.

Cleveland’s José Ramírez had two hits, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and extended his on-base streak to a career-best 33 games.

Steven Kwan added three hits, but the Guardians lost their third straight.

Meyers was the automatic runner in the 10th. He advanced to third on Jeremy Peña’s grounder to first and scored when a slider by Hunter Gaddis (0-1) on an 0-2 count was low and outside.

MARLINS 11, RAYS 10, 10 INNINGS

TAMPA, Fla — Jesús Sánchez had a three-run homer and a two-run double, and Heriberto Hernandez singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as Miami outlasted Christopher Morel and Tampa Bay to snap a five-game losing streak.

Morel went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs for the Rays, who had a four-game win streak halted.

Morel hit a three-run homer off Ryan Weathers, and Danny Jansen and Taylor Walls followed with back-to-back doubles for a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Weathers was hit in the head after his final warmup pitch to start the game on catcher Nick Fortes’ throw to second base and was pulled after three innings for precautionary reasons. Weathers is the son of former major league pitcher David Weathers.

Dan Myers and Fortes reached with singles off Taj Bradley in the third and Xavier Edwards drove in Myers with a one-out double. Sánchez followed with his fifth homer to tie it at 4-all.

Morel doubled against reliever Ronny Henriquez and Jansen homered for the fifth time three pitches later to put the Rays up 6-4 in the fourth.

The Marlins answered with a seven-run fifth as they batted around. Sánchez gave Miami a 7-6 lead with a two-run double. Liam Hicks doubled in two and Myers doubled in Hicks to make it 10-6. José Caballero threw out Myers at home to end the inning.

Morel hit his fifth homer with one out in the sixth off reliever Tyler Phillips and Walls followed with a two-run shot after Jansen singled to get the Rays within 10-9. Brandon Lowe’s 13th home run leading off the seventh against reliever Anthony Bender tied it at 10.

Bradley allowed seven runs on six hits in four innings. Mason Montgomery gave up three runs on five hits in an inning. Garrett Cleavinger (0-2) allowed Hernandez’s game-winning hit.

RED SOX 10, YANKEES 7

NEW YORK— Trevor Story had five RBIs, Garrett Crochet struck out Aaron Judge three times and Boston beat New York to even their weekend series at one game apiece.

Story hit a three-run double for 5-3 lead in a five-run third against Ryan Yarbrough (3-1) and, after the Yankees closed to 10-7, added a two-run single in the ninth off Ian Hamilton.

In his first career start at Yankee Stadium, Crochet (6-4) allowed a season-high five runs and six hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking one. He has 32 strikeouts in his last three starts.

Judge went 0 for 4, dropping his major league-leading average to .390. AL East-leading New York lost for the fourth time in 13 games, and hitting coach James Rowson was ejected in the fourth for arguing balls and strikes.

BREWERS 4, PADRES 3

MILWAUKEE — Caleb Durbin hit a walk-off homer leading off the ninth inning as Milwaukee rebounded after squandering a late lead to beat San Diego.

After a two-run, two-out double by Luis Arraez tied it in the top of the ninth, Durbin ended it by sending the first pitch from David Morgan (0-1) over the wall in left-center field. It was the rookie third baseman’s second career homer — and first since April 21.

Milwaukee’s Trevor Megill (1-2) picked up the victory after blowing a save opportunity in the ninth.

Padres starter Stephen Kolek pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings. Milwaukee’s José Quintana allowed one run in five innings.

ANGELS 8, MARINERS 6

ANAHEIM, Calif — Jo Adell homered twice, Chris Taylor also went deep and Los Angeles rallied from four runs down and beat Seattle.

Cal Raleigh homered twice — giving him a major league-leading 26 — and drove in four runs for the Mariners, who have lost five straight and 12 of their last 17 games.

Angels closer Kenley Jansen, who gave up Raleigh’s solo homer in the ninth, finished up for his 14th save.

METS 8, ROCKIES 1

DENVER — Ronny Maurico hit his first homer of the season, a 456-foot shot into the second deck, Francisco Lindor had three hits and two stolen bases, and New York rolled past Colorado.

Jeff McNeil and Jared Young also homered and Brandon Nimmo and Luis Torrens each drove in two runs in a matchup of teams with the National League’s best and worst records. New York, which is a season-high 17 games over .500 at 41-24, improved to 5-0 against Colorado this season.

Clay Holmes (7-3) gave up nine hits in six innings, but just one earned run. He had six strikeouts and no walks.

The loss dropped Colorado to 12-52, matching the 1932 Boston Red Sox for the worst 64-game start to an MLB season since 1901.

ORIOLES 7, ATHLETICS 4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif — Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking 455-foot home run in the sixth inning and Baltimore held on to beat the Athletics.

Ramón Laureano also homered and had three hits and three RBIs to help the Orioles get their seventh win in eight games. Gunnar Henderson also had three hits.

Cowser, who homered on Tuesday in his first game back off the 60-day injured list, crushed a first-pitch cutter from A’s starter Luis Severino (1-6) that landed deep into the grass beyond the outfield wall in right field.

Keegan Akin (1-0) retired one batter for the win. Felix Bautista struck out three in the ninth for his 12th save.

