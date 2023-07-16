Argentina edges Australia on last-minute try in Rugby Championship

Argentinian players celebrate a try by teammate Juan Martin Gonzalez during the Rugby Championship test match between Australia and Argentina in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

rugby union

A last-minute try by No. 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez lifted Argentina past Australia 34-31 in a dramatic finish to a Rugby Championship match the Wallabies thought they had on Saturday.

Recalled winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored from a 95-meter intercept try with five minutes remaining to put Australia ahead 31-27.

The Pumas have beaten Australia in successive tests for the first time, both planned by former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. Argentina won 48-17 in San Juan last August before Dave Rennie was fired as coach and replaced by Eddie Jones after an unsuccessful spring tour of Europe.

Jones faces the prospect of taking the Wallabies to France for the Rugby World Cup without a win unless Australia can rebound in either of their two Bledisloe Cup matches against New Zealand and a warmup against France next month.

Early on, Jones’ five team changes from last week’s heavy loss to South Africa in Pretoria looked good as Nawaqanitawase, powerhouse center Samu Kerevi and giant lock Will Skelton led the Wallabies to a 10-0 lead.

A quick tap and sharp footwork from Nawaqanitawase put Australia deep on attack. With the Pumas defense stretched, Quade Cooper found Kerevi lurking out wide and the center’s inside ball sent Len Ikitau diving over in the corner in the fourth minute.

But Ikitau injured his shoulder while scoring and soon after was sent to hospital for scans. Having no outside backs on the bench forced the Wallabies into a reshuffle with Carter Gordon’s introduction at inside center breaking up the potent Cooper-Kerevi midfield partnership.

The entire complexion of the match changed — the Wallabies attack was clunky and disjointed while Cooper and Gordon, two playmakers, looked vulnerable defensively beside each other.

The Wallabies found themselves hanging on at halftime following the sin-binning of lock Richie Arnold for deliberately slowing the ball down. The Pumas fought their way back through a converted try to center Jeronimo de la Fuente and leveled the score at 10-10 by halftime.

Five minutes into the second half, the visitors took the lead for the first time when hooker and captain Julian Montoya forced his way over before Wallabies halfback Nic White darted across to level the scores again.

When winger Mateo Carreras beat a tired Dave Porecki to score out wide in the 68th, Argentina led 27-17. But a Kerevi try, then Nawaqanitawase’s solo effort gave the home side an seemingly match-winning lead with time almost up.

But the Wallabies conceded an off-the-ball penalty and Argentina set up an attacking lineout. The Pumas hammered the tryline, trying to burrow under the Wallabies until Gonzalez went over the top of the defenders and scored.

“We need to enjoy this win because we worked really hard over the week and bounced back from a tough game (against New Zealand),” Montoya said.

“We want to be fighting for every ball, every meter and every contact. We know the game is not going to be perfect, there are going to be bad moments. We need to enjoy this win . . . ”

Australia captain James Slipper, replacing injured regular skipper Michael Hooper, said the penalty count — 14-10 against the home side — cost them.

“Ill-discipline really hurt us tonight again,” Slipper said. "Yellow card, and a couple of penalties put us at the wrong end of the field. You can’t win test matches playing that sort of rugby.

"There’s quite a few of us who have to look at those individual penalties and rectify it quickly. Performances like that, we won’t go far at the World Cup.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.