Pumas thrash Italy 50-18

Argentina notched up a ninth successive victory over Italy with a convincing 50-18 win in Udine on Saturday to kick off their November international campaign.

Los Pumas scored seven tries for a record victory over the Italians to set themselves up nicely for back-to-back matches to come against Ireland and France.

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada, a former Argentina fly-half, had predicted that his team would be ring rusty and so it proved in a largely toothless display that left the home side without a win over Argentina since 2008.

The most recent home Italian win over Los Pumas was in 1998 and that never looked like being matched as defensive frailties were exposed throughout the 80 minutes.

Tomas Albornoz opened the scoring for Argentina with a third-minute penalty.

Italy then suffered a blow just minutes later when star full-back Ange Capuozzo left the field after a heavy blow to the head that left the Toulouse player floored.

Things turned worse when Juan Cruz Mallia pounced on a loose ball to run in fron 80 metres, Albornoz converting.

Martin Page-Relo pushed a long-range penalty wide as Italy struggled to break Los Pumas' defensive grip.

Gonzalo Betranou crossed for Argentina's second try after Rodrigo Isgro soared to claim an up-and-under, the ball worked back to Juan Martin Gonzalez whose pass was knocked back by Italy's Paolo Garbisi into the path of the scrum-half.

Albornoz converted to make it 17-0 after 30 minutes, but Italy got themselves into the game when English referee Matthew Carley awarded a penalty try after Juan Martin Gonzalez pulled down an Italian maul with the tryline in sight.

Gonzalez also saw yellow for that act, but Italy could not fully capitalise on their numerical advantage despite a Federico Ruzza charge just before half-time.

Prop Mirco Spagnolo was harshly denied a try by Carley, but Tommaso Allan kicked a penalty to leave it 17-10 after the opening 40 minutes.

Argentina lock Franco Molina strayed offside early in the second half, Allan making no mistake with his gifted penalty shot to bring the hosts within four points.

Los Pumas, however, extended that lead when prop Joel Sclavi crashed over from an attacking line-out, Albornoz converting.

Albornoz and Santiago Cordero went over for further tries for Argentina as the game unravelled.

Italy hooker Giacomo Nicotera claimed one back at the Stadio Friuli, home to Udinese in Serie A.

But Argentina, fresh from beating three Rugby Championship opponents this year – Australia, New Zealand and South Africa – for the first time ever, had the last word with tries through Matias Alemanno and Bautista Delguy, Albornoz finishing with a personal tally of 20 points.

Italy, the traditional minnows who enjoyed their best-ever Six Nations campaign last season with victories over Scotland and Wales and a thrilling draw with France, now regroup before matches against Georgia and New Zealand.

