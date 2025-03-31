Argentina wins first Hong Kong Sevens

rugby union

By Daniel HICKS

Argentina won their first ever Hong Kong Sevens on Sunday when they outmuscled France 12-7 in the final to kick off a fresh era for the famous tournament at the city's new $3.85 billion Kai Tak stadium.

The World Sevens Series leaders' defeat of the Olympic champions meant a new name was engraved on the venerable old trophy first contested in 1976.

Los Pumas extended their lead at the top of the men's World Rugby Sevens standings to 12 points over Fiji with a third consecutive tournament win, adding Hong Kong to their Vancouver and Perth crowns.

It was a magical moment for Argentina's coach Santiago Gomez Cora, who came to Hong Kong as a player in 2004 and suffered the agony of losing in the final to England.

"It was one of my dreams to win this one," said Cora. "When you talk about sevens it's all about Hong Kong. When you win here as a coach or a player it is like nothing else. After 20 years, we're in a final again, but we won this time. That's it, that's life and that's why we love this sport."

After a scoreless first half Argentina took advantage when France's Liam Delamare was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

Santiago Alvarez bullocked over from a crash ball for the opening try.

Less than a minute later, Marcos Moneta galloped through a tiring and depleted French defence. Joaquin Pellandini converted for a 12-0 lead.

Gregoire Arfeuil got a consolation after the hooter.

Australia took the bronze after beating Fiji 22-21 in a third-place playoff thriller decided by Sidney Harvey's try after full-time.

"That was insane," said Harvey who capitalized on James Turner's pass. "I'm just glad I caught the ball. I'll never forget that moment. It's so special."

The women's event saw New Zealand win in Hong Kong for the third year running, beating Australia 26-19 in the final.

Canada beat France 21-17 for bronze.

It was the climax of three days of action at the city's shiny new waterfront sports park, a venue dubbed "incredible" by the head of World Rugby despite a number of teething troubles.

The 50,000-seat stadium, which boasts a futuristic purplish facade and a retractable roof, is purpose built for rugby sevens, with 24 separate changing rooms.

"I think it's just amazing for rugby. It's just such an incredible facility," World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson told reporters.

However, not everything went to plan after the move from the old 40,000-seater home where the tournament had been played for more than 30 years.

Long queues formed for food and drink on Saturday afternoon as stadium outlets struggled to keep up with demand from a record attendance of more than 100,000 over the three-day tournament.

Hong Kong is bidding to re-establish the city as a hub for international sports, culture and entertainment with the sports park on the site of the old Kai Tak airport at the heart of the plans.

As a nod to the site's history, a Cathay Pacific A350 Airbus flew low on Sunday around the stadium which sits at the north end of the former runway.

But spectators inside were disappointed that the jet did not pass directly over the pitch and the only glimpse they got was on giant stadium screens.

© 2025 AFP