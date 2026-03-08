Wrexham leads twice and takes Chelsea to extra time before losing 4-2 in the FA Cup

Wrexham's Sam Smith celebrates after scoring during the fifth round FA Cup soccer match between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

By JAMES ROBSON

Against the world champion, Wrexham came agonizingly close to another spectacular plot twist.

Substitute Lewis Brunt was a matter of inches offside when he headed in what looked like an equalizing goal in a thrilling FA Cup fifth round clash against Premier League giant Chelsea on Saturday.

Wrexham - in front of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac - led twice at the Racecourse Ground and, even down to 10 men in extra time, pushed Chelsea right down to the wire before eventually losing 4-2.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro in extra time ultimately proved the difference between Club World Cup champion Chelsea and a Wrexham team that was playing non-league soccer just three years ago.

But even in defeat, Wrexham issued a statement of its potential as it aims to secure a fourth straight promotion this season and face the likes of Chelsea on a regular basis in the Premier League.

“It was one of the hardest games of the season so far,” Garnacho told the BBC.

That was some admission, considering Chelsea has played Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Napoli in the Champions League this season. But it was a measure of just how close Wrexham came to a famous Cup upset in front of its fans.

Reynolds and Mac - formerly known as McElhenney - were up on their feet and applauding Phil Parkinson's players when the drama was finally brought to an end.

The actors have witnessed some spectacular moments since their $2.5 million takeover in 2021 transformed the fortunes of the once down-on-its-luck Welsh club. And, even in defeat, this was another match that will live long in the memory of Wrexham supporters.

“It’s been a great cup run. Tonight was a great spectacle and we were competitive against a very good side. We will take a lot of positives from it," said Parkinson, the Wrexham manager.

The home crowd erupted in the 18th minute when Sam Smith chased a long ball from Callum Doyle and fired low past Robert Sanchez to put Wrexham in front.

There were more chances to extend the lead, but Chelsea leveled in fortuitous circumstances before the break.

George Thomason denied Garnacho an equalizer when clearing his goalbound effort off the line. But his clearance hit the back of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and rebounded into the net.

Wrexham led for the second time in the 78th when Doyle produced a clever backheeled flick from Josh Windass' shot from distance.

Four minutes later the game was tied again - Josh Acheampong firing powerfully past Okonkwo from close range.

A red card for George Dobson in added time meant Wrexham had to play out extra time with 10 men and Chelsea took advantage through Garnacho's goal in the 96th.

Brunt thought he'd leveled the game again with his header from Kieffer Moore's flick on - but VAR showed he was fractionally offside.

With time ticking down Lewis O'Brien fired narrowly wide and Chelsea could finally breathe easily when Pedro killed off the game in the fifth minute of added time.

“I said at the break in extra time there are still going to be chances for us. Unfortunately we didn’t take one but we have to take a lot of heart from that performance," Parkinson said.

Eberechi Eze blasted Arsenal into the quarterfinals and kept alive its hunt for a quadruple of trophies this season.

Eze stepped off the bench and fired a thunderous effort into the top corner to see off the challenge of third-division Mansfield, sealing a 2-1 win at Field Mill.

Premier League leader Arsenal is also into the Champions League round of 16 and the English League Cup final. But it was given a stern test by a Mansfield team that is in the bottom half of League One and leveled the game in the second half through Will Evans.

“We wanted to make it a proper cup tie and a tough game for Arsenal and I thought we did that,” Mansfield manager Nigel Clough told TNT Sports.

Noni Madueke had given Arsenal the lead with first-time curling effort into the top corner after 41 minutes. But substitute Evans seized on a loose pass by Marli Salmon five minutes into the second half and fired low past Kepa Arrizabalaga to send the home crowd wild.

“I was gutted to not start the game. I thought if I got any chance today I've got to prove a point — not just to the team, but to myself as well,” Evans said.

Eze had only been on the field for four minutes when he struck his 66th-minute winner and fired Arsenal into the quarterfinals for the first time since last lifting the Cup in 2020.

“It was a proper FA Cup game and credit to Mansfield, the stadium, the atmosphere that the fans created,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who named two 16-year-olds in his starting lineup — Salmon and Max Dowman.

