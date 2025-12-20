Arsenal battles to stay top of table at Christmas

In-form Manchester City are hot on the heels of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League

soccer

By John WEAVER

Could fast-charging Manchester City top the Premier League at Christmas or will Arsenal cling on to the festive number one spot?

Pep Guardiola's City host struggling West Ham at home on Saturday after six straight wins in all competitions, while the Gunners face a tricky trip to Everton later in the day.

Aston Villa take on Manchester United, looking to maintain an astonishing run that has catapulted them into the title race, while Liverpool travel to face stumbling Tottenham.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend action:

City eye top spot

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have clicked ominously into gear and are just two points behind long-time Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners have a tough run of league fixtures coming up, starting away at Everton, with Brighton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Liverpool to follow.

City, hungry to reclaim the title they lost to Liverpool last year, will go top of the table, at least temporarily, if they beat the Hammers.

Mikel Arteta's team looked jaded in their 2-1 win against bottom side Wolverhampton last week and were lucky to escape with three points after an own goal deep into stoppage time.

They managed just two shots on target despite their rich attacking resources.

Arteta also lamented "horrible defensive habits that are nowhere near the levels required" against Wolves but that must be put in the context of a spate of serious injuries.

William Saliba was back for the game at the Emirates but Gabriel Magalhaes and Cristhian Mosquera are on the treatment table while the Gunners lost Ben White with a hamstring injury during the match.

Arsenal remain favourites to win their first Premier League title since 2004 but cannot afford to let City take charge.

Villa face nemesis United

While Arsenal and City are making the running, it is difficult to rule out Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's side, who did not even manage a goal in their first four games this season, have won 10 of their past 11 league matches and are just three points behind Arsenal.

But it is not just the wins -- it is the manner of the victories.

Villa twice came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 last week after recovering from two goals down to beat Brighton and scoring a last-gasp winner against Arsenal.

Emery says his players are not feeling under pressure.

"We are feeling ambitious and we try to challenge in Europe and in the Premier League," said the Spaniard. "Enjoy each match, try to prepare, then rest.

"The players must feel comfortable doing it. This is the process we are doing. Now it is Manchester United."

Emery conjured a victory against United at Villa Park in his first match in charge but that remains the only time Villa have beaten the Red Devils at home in the Premier League since 1995.

Flatlining Spurs

Thomas Frank admitted there was no "quick fix" at Tottenham after their painful 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last week.

But how patient will the Spurs hierarchy be after just four wins in their past 14 games in all competitions?

Fans endured a terrible Premier League campaign under Ange Postecoglou last season, when the club finished 17th, but at least they were entertained and ultimately celebrated Europa League glory.

There has been little tangible progress under former Brentford boss Frank, whose 11th-placed team are hosting champions Liverpool.

After 16 league games in 2024/25, Postecoglou's team had scored 11 more goals and conceded two fewer than Frank's side.

Strikingly, only Everton, Sunderland and Wolves have had fewer shots on target than Tottenham, even though they reinforced their attack in the summer transfer window, bringing in Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

Frank is confident he will get the time to turn things around but the clock is ticking.

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Newcastle v Chelsea (1230), Bournemouth v Burnley, Brighton v Sunderland, Manchester City v West Ham, Wolves v Brentford, Tottenham v Liverpool (1730), Everton v Arsenal, Leeds v Crystal Palace (both 2000)

Sunday (1630)

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Monday (2000)

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

