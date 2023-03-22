Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Europa League
Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu reacts after sustaining an injury during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting CP at the Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
soccer

Arsenal defender Tomiyasu has knee surgery; done for season

0 Comments
LONDON

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu underwent knee surgery Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season, the Premier League leading club said.

The 24-year-old Japan international sustained a “significant” injury to his right knee during a Europa League match last Thursday.

Arsenal, which exited the second-tier European competition after the penalty-shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon, said Tomiyasu “had successful surgery in London.”

“Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join preseason training ahead of next season,” the club said in a statement.

Tomiyasu made 31 appearances this season. Most of his starts had come in the Europa League and FA Cup.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog