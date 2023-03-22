Arsenal defender Tomiyasu has knee surgery; done for season

Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu reacts after sustaining an injury during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal and Sporting CP at the Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

soccer

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu underwent knee surgery Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season, the Premier League leading club said.

The 24-year-old Japan international sustained a “significant” injury to his right knee during a Europa League match last Thursday.

Arsenal, which exited the second-tier European competition after the penalty-shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon, said Tomiyasu “had successful surgery in London.”

“Everyone at the club will now be working hard with Tomi, so he can join preseason training ahead of next season,” the club said in a statement.

Tomiyasu made 31 appearances this season. Most of his starts had come in the Europa League and FA Cup.

