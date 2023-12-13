Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Netherlands Soccer Champions League
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, right, is congratulated by teammate Reiss Nelson after scoring a goal, during the Champions League, Group B soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal, at Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)
soccer

Arsenal draws 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven in Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands

Eddie Nketiah scored his first Champions League goal as Arsenal drew 1-1 at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Nketiah put Arsenal ahead in the 42nd minute at Philips Stadion, but Yorbe Vertessen leveled the game five minutes after the break.

Both teams had already confirmed their places in the knockout stage of the tournament ahead of their final game in Group B, with Arsenal guaranteed the top spot.

As a result, Mikel Arteta fielded a much-changed team by naming key players Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka on the substitutes' bench.

But Arsenal still went ahead through Nketiah shortly before halftime.

Vertessen had already hit the post for PSV and Mohamed Elneny also struck the woodwork for the visitors by the time the deadlock was broken. Nketiah fired a low shot that went in off the inside of the post.

Vertessen had another effort early in the second half and leveled with a curling shot to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal narrowly avoided defeat when PSV's Ismael Saibari hit the post again for the Dutch team later in the match.

