Marseille's Hiroki Sakai, center, is congratulated by teammates at the end to their Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against RB Leipzig at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Thursday. Photo: AP
soccer

Arsenal draws Atletico Madrid in Europa League semifinals

NYON, Switzerland

Arsenal will play two-time champion Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semifinals.

Atletico, the 2010 and 2012 winner, will travel to London for the first leg against Arsenal, which has never won the Europa League or the UEFA Cup but did win the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup — a predecessor competition not recognized by UEFA.

Marseille will host underdog Salzburg in the first leg of the other semifinal.

The first legs will be played on April 26, with the return games on May 3. The final will be played on May 16 in Lyon.

The Europa League champion will get direct entry into next season's Champions League.

