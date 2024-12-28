Arsenal beat Ipswich to go second in Premier League

Kai Havertz (right) scored the winner for Arsenal against Ipswich

soccer

Arsenal began life without Bukayo Saka by beating Ipswich 1-0 to move into second place in the Premier League and cut Liverpool's lead to six points on Friday.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal as Arsenal failed to turn their dominance into a more convincing scoreline.

The lack of a clinical goalscorer may ultimately cost Mikel Arteta's men a first league title in more than 20 years, but they took advantage of Chelsea's shock 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Thursday to become Liverpool's closest challenger.

Saka is set to be sidelined for "many weeks" in the words of Gunners' boss Arteta with fears the England international could be out until March due to a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend's 5-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

Arteta's solution was to start with Gabriel Martinelli in Saka's normal role wide right with Gabriel Jesus continuing up front after scoring five times in Arsenal's previous two outings.

The home side were dominant in possession but had few clear-cut chances to show for it until the final quarter.

Arsenal were frustrated by Everton in a 0-0 draw in their last league game at the Emirates so there was relief when Havertz broke the deadlock on 23 minutes.

The German prodded high into the net from Leandro Trossard's low cross for his 12th goal of the season.

Jesus did find the net once more with a cheeky finish between the legs of Arijanet Muric from an almost impossible angle, but was flagged offside.

Arsenal's prowess from set-pieces has been well-documented and they should have added to their goals from corners this season.

Gabriel Magalhaes headed against the outside of the post from point-blank range when it seemed easier to score.

As Ipswich's ambition grew as the second half wore on, so the chances at the other end began to flow.

Martin Odegaard had given the home crowd a scare by going down holding the left ankle that saw him sidelined by injury for two months earlier in the campaign.

The Arsenal captain, though, was quickly back on his feet and weaving his way through the Ipswich defence with a mazy run and powerful strike that Muric tipped over.

From the resulting corner, Declan Rice's powerful shot was blocked by Dara O'Shea.

Havertz then wasted a glorious chance for his second and Muric saved once more from Mikel Merino to ensure a nervy ending.

But Arsenal held out to leapfrog Nottingham Forest and Chelsea into second.

Ipswich remain second from bottom, three points adrift of safety.

Brighton missed the chance to move within one point of the top five as their poor run continued in a 0-0 draw at home to Brentford.

The Seagulls are now winless in their past six games but they two remain two points above their opponents.

Brentford had the ball in the net early on through Yoane Wissa but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Just Brentford's second point away from home all season is enough to edge the Bees ahead of Tottenham into 11th.

© 2024 AFP