Arsenal extends lead, Man U and Grimsby into FA Cup quarters

By JAMES ROBSON

As Arsenal pushed further ahead in the race for the Premier League title on Wednesday, Manchester United moved a step closer to a second trophy this season by advancing to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

The biggest celebration of the night, however, was reserved for Grimsby Town’s fans after the fourth-division club produced a famous cup upset to beat top-flight Southampton 2-1.

Tottenham was also the casualty of a cup shock — losing 1-0 to second-tier Sheffield United.

Arsenal’s focus is on the league and a 4-0 win against Everton at Emirates Stadium saw the table toppers move five points clear of second-place Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s team certainly appears to be over the jitters that threatened to derail its title challenge by avenging the 1-0 loss to Everton that began a three-game winless run last month.

That win was a blow to United’s own hopes of mounting a challenge at the top — but Erik ten Hag’s team remains in contention on four fronts after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Old Trafford.

