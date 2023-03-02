Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
soccer

Arsenal extends lead, Man U and Grimsby into FA Cup quarters

By JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England

As Arsenal pushed further ahead in the race for the Premier League title on Wednesday, Manchester United moved a step closer to a second trophy this season by advancing to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

The biggest celebration of the night, however, was reserved for Grimsby Town’s fans after the fourth-division club produced a famous cup upset to beat top-flight Southampton 2-1.

Tottenham was also the casualty of a cup shock — losing 1-0 to second-tier Sheffield United.

Arsenal’s focus is on the league and a 4-0 win against Everton at Emirates Stadium saw the table toppers move five points clear of second-place Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s team certainly appears to be over the jitters that threatened to derail its title challenge by avenging the 1-0 loss to Everton that began a three-game winless run last month.

That win was a blow to United’s own hopes of mounting a challenge at the top — but Erik ten Hag’s team remains in contention on four fronts after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Old Trafford.

