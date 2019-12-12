Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FC Copenhagen's Pierre Bengtsson, right, and Malmo's Eric Larsson battle for the ball during their Europa League Group B soccer match in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
soccer

Arsenal, Frankfurt advance in Europa League

0 Comments
By KAREL JANICEK
LONDON

Teenager Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another to secure a 2-2 draw for Arsenal at Standard Liege on Thursday and lead the Gunners into the next stage of the Europa League.

The result meant Arsenal finished top of Group F ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, which gave up a late lead to lose 3-2 at home to Vitoria.

Malmo, Copenhagen, Getafe and Cluj also qualified for the knockout rounds in Europe's second-tier competition on the final night of group-stage matches. Another five spots in the round of 32 were still up for grabs in the remaining matches later Thursday.

Malmo won Group B with with a 1-0 away victory at Copenhagen, which still joined the Swedish side in the next round.

Getafe needed at least a draw from the last game against Krasnodar to advance from Group C and cruised to a 3-0 victory. Cluj advanced from Group E thanks to a 2-0 victory over group winner Celtic.

Manchester United and Sevilla were among 13 teams to have already clinched a spot in the round of 32. The eight third-place finishes in the Champions League — including Ajax, Benfica and Inter Milan — will also enter the competition at that stage.

The draw for the round of 32 is scheduled for Monday.

Five-time champion Sevilla failed to maintain its perfect record after losing the last game 1-0 to APOEL in Group A.

Austria's LASK defeated 10-man Sporting 3-0 to top Group D .

Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg made nine changes to his lineup from a 3-1 win at at West Ham United on Monday in the Premier League. That victory ended a nine-match winless streak, the club's worst run for 42 years.

After struggling in the first half, Arsenal was 1-0 down two minutes into the second half. Samuel Bastien's shot from outside the area was deflected off defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos to beat goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Selim Amallah doubled the lead for the hosts in the 69th with another deflected shot as Arsenal looked vulnerable at the back and lacked creativity in the middle.

But the second goal served as a wake-up call for Arsenal with Saka leading the rally.

The forward produced a perfect cross for Alexandre Lacazette in the 78th to head in from close range before curling in a shot from the edge of the area three minutes later.

Arsenal won the group with 11 points, two more than Frankfurt.

Italian club Lazio had to beat Rennes and hope Celtic defeated Cluj to have a chance of advancing, but the opposite scenario unfolded. Lazio lost 2-0 after Joris Gnagnon scored twice for Rennes, giving the French team its first win of the campaign.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel