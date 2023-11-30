Arsenal advance in Champions League; Man United stay in last place

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Arsenal and Lens, at Emirates stadium, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

Arsenal scored six to advance in the Champions League as a group winner on Wednesday and Manchester United stayed last in its group despite again scoring three times away from home.

Arsenal’s 6-0 rout of Lens ensured second-place PSV Eindhoven also advanced from Group B to the round of 16. PSV's second-half rally to win 3-2 at Sevilla was clinched by United States forward Ricardo Pepi in stoppage time.

There are now 12 confirmed teams in the round of 16 draw on Dec. 18 and Man United is in serious danger of missing out.

The three-time European champion led by two goals after 18 minutes at Galatasaray and 3-2 early in the second half but was pegged back again in a wild 3-3 draw.

United only does topsy-turvy road games in Europe this season after 4-3 losses at group winner Bayern Munich and second-place Copenhagen.

A hat trick of three-goal games on their travels has brought just a single point back for manager Erik ten Hag’s players, who need to beat Bayern at Old Trafford in two weeks’ time.

Only four other Champions League teams this season have scored more than United’s 12-goal total and they all top their groups and have advanced to the knockout phase.

Real Madrid is one of them after a 4-2 win over second-place Napoli ensured the record 14-time champion will finish atop Group C.

Teams that top their standings are seeded in the round of 16 draw on Dec. 18 and avoid other group winners like defending champion Manchester City. Teams also cannot be drawn against an opponent from their own country.

Bayern drew 0-0 with Copenhagen, one of two games with no goals on a night when the other six games delivered 31.

Real Sociedad was held 0-0 by Salzburg to set up a last-game showdown with second-place Inter Milan at San Siro for the top spot in Group D. Both Sociedad and Inter already advanced three weeks ago.

Inter produced the night’s other second-half fightback in a 3-3 draw at Benfica, which wasted a three-goal lead at halftime earned by João Mario’s hat trick against his former club.

Braga drew 1-1 with Union Berlin and can still advance by winning at Napoli on Dec 12.

