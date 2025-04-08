Rice curls home two free kicks as Arsenal beats Real Madrid 3-0 in Champions League quarters

Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

soccer

By MATTIAS KAREN

Declan Rice curled home two superb free kicks to help give Arsenal a 3-0 win over defending champion Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Rice opened the scoring in the 58th minute by bending a free kick around the Madrid wall and inside the near post, leaving goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stranded.

With Madrid great Roberto Carlos looking on in the stands — the Brazilian scored a number of spectacular free kicks in his day — Rice then repeated the feat in the 70th by curling another effort into the far top corner.

Mikel Merino added the third five minutes later to put Arsenal on the brink of returning to the semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Only a handful of saves from Courtois prevented the scoreline from getting even bigger.

It was the teams' first meeting since 2006, when Arsenal eliminated Madrid in the round of 16.

The second leg will be played April 16 at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

