Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to take part in U.S. summer series

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will have a three-game U.S. summer tour with matches in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Columbia, South Carolina.

Organizers said it's the first time the three Premier League soccer teams have played together in the United States.

The series, called “Rivals in Red," begins with Arsenal playing Manchester United at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL's Los Angeles-based teams, on July 27.

Arsenal will play Liverpool on July 31 in Philadelphia. Liverpool and Manchester United will play at South Carolina's football venue, Williams-Brice Stadium, on Aug. 3.

