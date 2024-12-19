 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer League Cup
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates stadium, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
soccer

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle progress in English League Cup to ensure powerful lineup for semis

0 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool advanced in the English League Cup on Wednesday to ensure a powerful lineup for the semifinals.

Gabriel Jesus scored a hat trick — including a crucial second goal from an offside position — as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to reach the last four for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool kept alive its title defense by winning 2-1 at Southampton, with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott the scorers in the first half for the Premier League leaders.

Newcastle defeated Brentford 3-1 mainly thanks to two first-half goals by Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and progressed to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons. The Saudi-controlled club from the north east, which hasn't won a major trophy since 1955, lost in the League Cup final to Manchester United in 2023.

United visits Tottenham on Thursday in the remaining quarterfinal match, guaranteeing that the semifinals will feature four of the biggest teams in the country.

Jesus had previously only scored one goal in 20 appearances in all competitions this season — and that was also in the English League Cup at second-tier Preston in October.

So the Brazil striker's first hat trick for Arsenal came as something of a surprise, as did the standard of his finishes.

There was luck for Jesus, too, as replays showed that he was offside when running through to score his goal that made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute at Emirates Stadium. However, there is no video review until the semifinals of the competition so the goal wasn't ruled out.

Jesus, who had equalized in the 54th with an excellently taken chip over goalkeeper Dean Henderson, completed his hat trick in the 81st by running through unmarked and smashing a low strike past Henderson.

That give his team a two-goal cushion but former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ensured a nervy finish by heading home a cross in the 85th to make it 3-1. Jean-Philippe Mateta had put Palace ahead in the fourth minute.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel