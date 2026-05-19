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Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, scores their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London, Monday May 18, 2026. (John Walton/PA via AP)
soccer

Arsenal on verge of Premier League title after beating Burnley

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By MATTIAS KAREN
LONDON

Arsenal closed in on a first Premier League title in 22 years by seeing out a tense 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday in its penultimate game of the campaign, thanks to Kai Havertz's first-half goal.

The result means second-placed Manchester City must end Bournemouth's 16-game unbeaten run on Tuesday to take the title fight into the final weekend. Even so, Arsenal will be crowned champion if it beats Crystal Palace away on Sunday.

It would be Arsenal's first league title since 2004, when the “Invincibles” went unbeaten under Arsene Wenger.

Current manager Mikel Arteta is two wins away from delivering the club's greatest ever season as Arsenal also plays Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

Fittingly, the goal against already relegated Burnley came from a corner — the source of so many crucial Arsenal goals this season — as Havertz rose highest to head in a delivery from Bukayo Saka in the 37th.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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