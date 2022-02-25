Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, left, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
soccer

Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves

LONDON

Arsenal kept its Premier League top-four push moving in the right direction as a last-gasp winner secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Wolves on Wednesday.

The Gunners had looked on course to lose ground on the sides above them after gifting Wolves an early lead, but Alexandre Lacazette's effort from a tight angle in the 95th minute was palmed into his own net by goalkeeper Jose Sa to complete the comeback.

Hwang Hee-chan took advantage of a poor back pass by defender Gabriel to score into an empty net in the 10th minute, putting Wolves on course to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth place.

But club-record signing Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season with a smart turn and finish in the 82nd. And Pepe turned provider in injury time, exchanging passes with Lacazette to set the French striker through on goal. His shot appeared to be heading wide but deflected off Sa's outstretched hand and into net to complete the turnaround for Mikel Arteta’s side — which who now sits just a point behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand.

For Wolves, it was the first time since November 2018 that it lost a league game after scoring first — a streak of 45 matches.

