Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Arsenal reports allegation of racism during EPL match

0 Comments
LEEDS, England

Arsenal reported an allegation of racial abuse toward one of its players during the English Premier League game against Leeds on Saturday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The alleged incident took place in the 33rd minute of the game at Elland Road.

“It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s 4-1 win.

Arteta said it was a “single person” who aimed the alleged abuse apparently toward one of Arsenal's substitutes.

“Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it,” he said, “but it is a single person. I don’t think that merits that a full stadium pays the price.

“It was a single incident and it has to be reported. It was reported and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to understand what happened.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel