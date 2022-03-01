Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Arsenal have announced record financial losses Photo: AFP
soccer

Arsenal reveals record loss of over £100 mil

0 Comments
LONDON

Arsenal on Monday announced record losses of £107.3 million ($143 million) for the financial year ending May 31, 2021.

After losses of less than £50 million in the previous year, the Premier League club hit their highest ever post-tax losses in their latest financial statement.

Around £85 million of that downturn was blamed on the coronavirus pandemic as Arsenal played just two games in front of a crowd at the Emirates Stadium during the 2020-21 season.

"The results for the financial year have been materially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the majority of matches for the 2020/21 season to be played behind closed doors," an Arsenal statement said.

"For matches played behind closed doors there was a complete loss of ticket (and other match day) revenue.

"Despite playing 31 home matches (23 Premier League, including four fixtures deferred consequent to the 2019/20 season suspension, six UEFA Europa League and two domestic cup ties) only two of these games were played with any fans present.

"As a result, match day revenue fell by some £75 million to £3.8 million."

Arsenal's first-team squad agreed to a voluntary pay-cut of 12.5 per cent during the pandemic, offsetting the club's outlay of wages which came in at £244 million

The financial figures were released just hours after Arsenal announced an increase in ticket prices for the 2022-23 season.

A first stadium-wide increase in eight years will see supporters pay an extra four per cent to watch Mikel Arteta's side next year.

"We recognize that no one welcomes price increases, and this decision has not been taken lightly," the statement said.

"Ultimately in the face of continued rising costs, we need to continue to drive growth in all our revenue streams, including match day, as part of our aim to return our finances to a break-even position in the medium-term."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog