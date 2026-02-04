Arsenal sinks Chelsea to reach League Cup final

soccer

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Arsenal reached the League Cup final for the first time in eight years as Kai Havertz sealed a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's side had put themselves in pole position in the first leg and Havertz came off the bench to finish the 4-2 aggregate victory in the closing moments at the Emirates Stadium.

It was a cathartic triumph for the Gunners, who had lost their previous four semi-finals in the 2025 Champions League and League Cup, the 2022 League Cup and the 2021 Europa League.

In their first final for six years, Arsenal will face Manchester City or Newcastle at Wembley on March 22.

City hold a 2-0 lead over Newcastle ahead of Wednesday's second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal haven't won the League Cup since 1993, losing in their last three final appearances.

Now they have the chance to end that drought by winning the club's first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup.

That remains the sole silverware won by Arteta since he was hired in December 2019.

"We knew it was going to be a real battle out there. That resilience, that clarity to understand what kind of game we had to play, we did so well," Arteta said.

"There was a special atmosphere inside our stadium. It makes such a difference. We've been waiting a few years to get into this position and we're certainly going to enjoy it."

It is shaping up to be a memorable season for Arsenal, who are six points clear at the top of the Premier League and reached the Champions League last 16 by winning all eight of their group matches.

Despite their success, Arsenal have attracted criticism for their reliance on goals from corners and set-pieces.

Arteta launched a passionate defence of Arsenal's style of play this week, revealing he has a "massive book of people" who feel his side are the "most exciting in Europe".

Tuesday's war of attrition will hardly silence Arsenal's critics, but Arteta won't care about that after leading his team to Wembley.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior had won six of his seven matches in all competitions since arriving from Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca.

But Rosenior was unable to solve his Arsenal conundrum, with the Gunners handing him the only two defeats of his brief reign.

"Arsenal know they were in a game, over both ties. We dominated the areas we wanted to in the second half, but we didn't find that quality moment," Rosenior said.

"It's painful to lose. We just need to keep making improvements, which I'm seeing from the first leg to the second."

Without captain Martin Odegaard, sidelined by a muscle problem, and winger Bukayo Saka, who was injured in the pre-match warm-up at Leeds on Saturday, Arsenal weren't at their best but still ground out the win.

Rosenior's switch to a three-man central defence allowed Chelsea to stifle Arsenal in a scrappy first half.

The Gunners briefly shook off their shackles as Piero Hincapie's curler from just inside the area was palmed away by Robert Sanchez.

It rained so heavily in the first half that Rosenior had to take off his soaked glasses to see what was happening.

Squinting through the squall offered Rosenior an alarming view as Malo Gusto's misjudgement let in Gabriel Martinelli before the Chelsea defender scrambled back to block the shot.

It took 43 minutes for Chelsea to muster a shot on target when Enzo Fernandez's long-range blast was punched clear by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea needed to push for a goal and Rosenior sent on Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian after an hour, ditching his back three.

Estevao immediately set up Fernandez for a curler that flashed over, but Chelsea's threat petered out.

Havertz delivered the knockout blow in the final seconds of stoppage-time, rounding Sanchez to slot into the empty net after Chelsea were caught on the counter.

