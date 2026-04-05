Arsenal stunned by Southampton in FA Cup quarterfinals

soccer

Arsenal suffered a shock FA Cup quarterfinal exit as the Premier League leaders crashed to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against second tier Southampton on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side were stunned by Shea Charles' late winner in a memorable quarter-final giant-killing at St Mary's.

Ross Stewart put Southampton ahead in the first-half and Viktor Gyokeres' equaliser couldn't save Arsenal from only their fifth loss in all competitions this season.

After losing the League Cup final against Manchester City before the international break, the Gunners have squandered another chance to end their six-year trophy drought.

Arsenal are still firm favorites to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004 thanks to their nine-point lead over second-placed City.

That remains their primary target after three successive runners-up finishes in the top-flight, with the domestic cups lower down their list of priorities.

But Arteta will be concerned about Arsenal's sudden wobble, given their habit of choking away strong positions in the title race in recent years.

The withdrawals of 11 Arsenal players from international duty due to apparent injuries over the last two weeks had raised pointed questions about whether they had put the club ahead of their countries.

Arsenal's England stars Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice remained absent, while Arteta started with Gyokeres, William Saliba and Martin Zubimendi on the bench.

The north Londoners need to get back on track quickly, starting with their trip to Sporting Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-final first-leg on Tuesday.

While Arsenal lick their wounds, Southampton celebrated one of the greatest results in their history.

Fifty years after their shock win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final, the Saints claimed another famous scalp as a second tier side.

Wearing yellow and blue commemorative kit to mark the anniversary of Bobby Stokes' Wembley winner against United in 1976, Southampton delivered the kind of vibrant display they struggled to produce during last season's relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton had already enjoyed a surprise win at Fulham in the fifth round in March, but dispatching Arsenal was a once in a lifetime upset.

They are into the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2021 when they lost to Leicester.

Returning to the top-flight is the main aim for Tonda Eckert's team, who are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions.

Southampton sit seventh in the Championship ahead of Tuesday's crucial clash at sixth-placed Wrexham, who are one point above them in the last play-off berth.

Arsenal never looked comfortable on a windy evening on the south-coast and their FA Cup hopes were blown away in the 32nd minute.

A rapid counter-attack caught Arsenal out of position and James Bree's cross was completely misjudged by Ben White, allowing Stewart to drill a low shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga from close-range.

Arsenal equalised in the 68th minute when Kai Havertz cut his pass back to Gyokeres, who slotted home from six yards for his 17th goal this season.

But Brazil centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes limped off with a knee injury soon afterwards and Arsenal never recovered their rhythm.

Southampton took advantage of Arsenal's defensive uncertainty in the 85th minute.

Tom Fellows surged to the edge of the Arsenal area and found Charles, whose composed finish flashed into the far corner as St Mary's erupted.

© 2026 AFP