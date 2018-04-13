Newsletter Signup Register / Login
On target: Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck celebrates his goal Photo: AFP
soccer

Arsenal survive Moscow scare to reach Europa League semis

0 Comments
PARIS

Arsenal survived a scare as they progressed to the last four of the Europa League on Thursday after coming back to draw 2-2 with CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Fedor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin scored for CSKA to set Arsenal nerves jangling in the Russian capital, as the hosts looked to overturn a 4-1 deficit from the first leg.

But Danny Welbeck pulled one back before Aaron Ramsey levelled the scores on the night in stoppage time, taking the Premier League side through 6-3 on aggregate.

It was another night of comebacks in a crazy midweek in Europe, with Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg producing stirring performances to overturn first-leg deficits and go through.

Salzburg lost 4-2 to Lazio in Rome last week but won 4-1 in the return in Austria, despite Ciro Immobile giving the Italians a second-half lead on the night.

The hosts proceeded to score four times in 20 minutes to advance 6-5 on aggregate.

Marseille recovered from losing 1-0 away to RB Leipzig last week, and from falling behind to the Germans inside two minutes in the return at the Velodrome, as they won 5-2 on the night to progress 5-3 on aggregate.

A brilliant Dimitri Payet finish for Marseille's fourth was a highlight as they made it through to a first European semi-final since 2004.

Atletico Madrid are also through, and remain the favorites to win the trophy in Lyon next month -- they were beaten 1-0 on the night away to Sporting Lisbon but progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Fall Off the Beaten Path: A Weekend Getaway to Sakunami Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

April Fools: How to Talk About Big or Little Lies in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food and Drink

Menbakaichidai Fire Ramen

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Dog Cafe Living Room

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Health & Beauty

5 English-Friendly Yoga Studios In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo