Arsenal will swap their traditional red shirts for white on Sunday to promote an anti-knife crime campaign Photo: POOL/AFP
soccer

Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime

LONDON

Arsenal will wear an all-white kit for Sunday's FA Cup trip to Nottingham Forest as part of an anti-knife crime campaign titled "No More Red."

Last year saw the highest number of teenage murders in a year in London since records began, the vast majority of which involved knife attacks.

England internationals Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were joined by actor Idris Elba and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright in a promotional video in which the Gunners swap their traditional red colors for white.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also sported a white hoodie for his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We have been really involved as a club over the years with knife crime and we have the capacity to give exposure to that issue in London," said Arteta.

"Everyone at the club has been extremely supportive, especially with the players and our sponsor Adidas who have been exceptionally good to come with some great ideas to support. I think it's very beneficial."

The shirts worn by the 10 starting outfield players are set to be donated to organizations addressing some of the root causes of violent youth crime in the community.

Former England striker Wright, who scored a then-club record 185 goals for Arsenal between 1991 and 1998, said: "Every young person deserves the opportunity to express themselves.

"We can never accept loss of life through youth violence as 'normal' in our city and it's so important that we all work together to create a better environment for young people."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

