Arteta hopes Champions League 'urgency' kicks Arsenal into top gear

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his injury-ravaged side can still challenge for Champions League glory ahead of Tuesday's last 16, first leg trip to PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners' hopes of a first Premier League title for 21 years look to have disappeared after losing 1-0 at home to West Ham and being held 0-0 at Nottingham Forest in their last two matches to fall 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal's lack of firepower is understandable with all of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli sidelined by injury.

Midfielder Mikel Merino has had to deputise as a makeshift striker in recent weeks, but Arteta insists there is still better to come from his side.

"We still have gears with the players that we have to take the game to a different level," Arteta said at his pre-match press conference in the Netherlands on Monday.

"Every individual has to be at their best. When we do that, and we have that connection, we are a really strong team."

Without the luxury of a free-flowing attack, Arsenal can at least lean on the Premier League's meanest defence and one of the best in the Champions League so far this season.

Only Inter Milan conceded fewer than Arsenal's three goals as they finished third in the eight-game league phase.

"Focusing on what we have done in the Champions League this season is our biggest reassurance because that doesn't happen at that level of consistency for that many months for a random reason. It's because we have it in us," added Arteta.

"We're going to have to adapt. That's obviously unquestionable, but we can still be very efficient and a top team.

"When you get to this stage of the Champions League, there is something else. You feel it in the atmosphere and the energy of the place.

"It's something else because it's a competition you don't play weekly. You play, and you are in or you are out. And that gives you urgency."

Arsenal managed just one shot on target against Forest and two in the shock defeat to lowly West Ham.

But Jurrien Timber believes they do have the firepower to see off the Dutch champions.

"We change the narrative by winning games, it's as easy as that. We have to score tomorrow, we have to win games," said former Ajax defender Timber on his return to the Netherlands.

"We have so much quality in our group. We have a lot of injuries, especially up front. We know that. But I think it is a beautiful challenge for us as a team to put our front players, or anyone, in the best position to score goals."

