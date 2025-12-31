Arteta says Arsenal reaping rewards for 'sacrifices and commitment'

soccer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side are starting to see the benefits of their hard work as the Gunners head into 2026 at the top of the Premier League.

Tuesday's emphatic 4-1 win at home to title rivals Aston Villa left Arsenal five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who are away to Sunderland on New Year's Day.

Arsenal last won the Premier League back in 2004 and asked if this could be the season that they finally end more than two decades of title frustration, Arteta hailed his side's "belief and energy".

"We're playing every two and a half days, the schedule is very, very demanding, we have some very tough matches and injuries but the players are still winning, so winning helps all that," he said.

"All the sacrifices and commitment that you put in gets reflected in results and great performances and that's so satisfying, but we know there's still so much to play for."

The Spaniard added: "It's a great way to end the year, that's for sure. We'll have a good night with our families (on New Year's Eve), but then the next day we are in, and we have to go to Bournemouth (on Saturday), and we know what that means."

Following narrow one-goal wins in their three previous league fixtures against Wolverhampton, Everton and Brighton, Arsenal scored four in a game for the first time since a thumping north London derby victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on November 23.

“We needed this game," said Martin Zubimendi, who joined Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in scoring against Villa for an Arsenal side that dominated the second half.

"We were playing at home, we wanted to finish the year at the top of the table and against Aston Villa, great team, tactically they are almost perfect, so we're very happy with the performance.

"In the first half we were struggling a little bit with the counter-attacks. At half-time, we adjusted some movements and in the second half, when we scored the first and the second, the game was then so open and we managed to score four.

"We noticed the willingness of the crowd, always pushing, always wanting more."

© 2026 AFP