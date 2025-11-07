 Japan Today
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, left, greets her opponent Coco Gauff of the United States after winning the women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
tennis

Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to reach last four at WTA finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earned a third straight group-stage win at the WTA Finals by beating Coco Gauff 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Thursday, eliminating her American opponent from the tournament in the process.

Sabalenka's win means Jessica Pegula advanced to the semifinals from the group along with the Belarusian No. 1. Pegula beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 earlier to take her record to 2-1. Gauff, the defending champion, finished 1-2 while Paolini went 0-3 at the season-ending tournament for the world's top eight players.

Sabalenka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals on Friday in a rematch of this year's U.S. Open final, while Pegula plays Elena Rybakina.

Gauff was up a break twice in the opening set against Sabalenka and had two break points to take a 5-2 lead. The American then served for the set at 5-4, but Sabalenka broke by chasing down a drop shot and hitting a forehand winner down the line.

“I was already working for the second set, to be honest,” Sabalenka said. “Something clicked and I was able to break and that game gave me a lot of confidence that I still got it in this set.”

Gauff also led 4-2 in the tiebreaker but netted a backhand on the next point and later double-faulted to give Sabalenka two set points. After converting the second with another forehand winner, Sabalenka broke in the opening game of the second set and was in full control from there.

“I had a lot of chances in the first set,” Gauff said. “It was a bit disappointing not to get that one. She stepped her level up and I just couldn’t find it after that. Overall, I think I was playing a high level.”

