Yosuke Asaji of Japan Image: AFP
golf

Asaji becomes first Japanese in 49 years to win Singapore Open

SINGAPORE

Yosuke Asaji sank a six-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole Sunday to become the first player from Japan to win the Singapore Open since 1976.

Asaji edged out Wang Jeung-hun on the New Course at Singapore Island Country Club after his South Korean opponent found water with his second shot and ended with a bogey six.

Both had finished on 19-under par after Wang forced the playoff with a dramatic, snaking 12-foot birdie putt at the final hole.

Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan and South Korea's Lee Soo-min tied for third, one shot back.

"I am so, so happy. Today I was able to read the lines on the greens well, it was perfect," said the 32-year-old Asaji.

"This win means so much to me. It is my first win overseas, something I have always dreamed of," he added after victory in the penultimate tournament in the 2025 International Series of elevated events on the Asian Tour.

Asaji got off to a flying start Sunday with five birdies in succession from the second to grab a share of the early lead which he would not relinquish on his way to a round of five-under 67.

Asaji becomes the sixth golfer from Japan to lift the historic Singapore Open trophy in the tournament's 64-year history, but the first since Kesahiko Uchida 49 years ago.

The in-form Asaji, who finished tied second in the Philippines a fortnight ago, has shot to second on the International Series standings behind Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent, with the top two securing a place in the money-spinning LIV Golf League for 2026.

The final event of the 2025 series is the $5 million Saudi International in Riyadh beginning on November 19.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

