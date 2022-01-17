Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cummins said the Test team was building well and needed to test itself in all conditions Photo: AFP
cricket

Ashes series win just the beginning says Cummins

HOBART, Australia

Australia may have beaten England 4-0 in the Ashes series but captain Pat Cummins believes they need to test themselves in all conditions and against all countries.

The rampant Australian side took 10 wickets for 56 runs to destroy England in the fifth Ashes test in Hobart Sunday to wrap up the series 4-0.

It was a spectacular comeback for the Australians, who were beaten at home by India this time last year.

Cummins said the Test team, which did not tour in 2021 due to COVID, was building well and needed to test itself in all conditions.

"These were quite foreign conditions to what we normally expect in Australia," Cummins said of the Hobart Test, where Australia slumped to 3-12 on the first morning.

"It was a green seaming wicket but I think the way Marnus (Labuschagne), Travis Head and Cam Green took on the game was a really good template for any conditions that are foreign to what we might expect.

"We can be the type of team that is brave enough to take that positivity overseas if we need to. I think that puts us in a great place."

Australia travel to Pakistan in March and April for three test matches along with three ODIs and a T20 clash.

Cummins said he was excited about the Pakistan tour.

"We've played really well here in Australia -- it's up to us to take that overseas," he said. "I think to be the best side in the world you need to win at home, but more importantly you have to be successful overseas.

"That's a challenge for this side because we haven't played a lot overseas the last couple of years. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India this year -- it's all really foreign conditions to Australia, so that's going to be our challenge."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

