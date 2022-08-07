Buhai beats Chun in playoff to win Women's British Open; Shibuno 3rd

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai plays her tee shot from the 13th during the final round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Muirfield, Scotland Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

golf

Ashleigh Buhai recovered from throwing away a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open by beating In Gee Chun in a playoff Sunday to win her first major title.

With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bogey.

Buhai calmly rolled in from less than three feet and then clutched her face in relief, before being drenched in water and other beverages by her entourage.

She made things a lot more difficult than they had to be, though.

Buhai entered the final round with a commanding five-shot lead and was still three strokes ahead before a triple bogey on the par-4 15th that put her level with Chun.

She then missed a birdie putt on the par-5 17th that would have restored a one-shot lead. Both players missed long birdie putts on the 18th as they settled for a playoff after finishing on 10-under 274.

Buhai shot a 4-over 75 in the final round, while Chun carded a 70.

Hinako Shibuno of Japan, the 2019 champion, finished one shot back in third after missing a chip from just off the green that would have made it a three-way playoff.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.