soccer

Asia soccer body to launch women's club competition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

The Asian Football Confederation has confirmed a pilot competition to crown a women's club champion.

The AFC says a four-team event with the champions of Australia, China, Japan and South Korea will be played from Nov 26-30.

The Asian soccer body says the tournament is "a vital step forward in women's club football throughout the continent."

An AFC statement did not state where games will be played.

