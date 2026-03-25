 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran-US-Sports
FILE - Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, file)
soccer

Asian CL matches postponed due to the Mideast war rescheduled for April as single legs

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Four Asian Champions League Elite series that were postponed due to the war in the Middle East will be moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and played on a single-leg basis next month, the Asian Football Confederation said Tuesday.

The last-16 matches had originally been scheduled to be played in Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on a home-and-away basis in the first two weeks of March. Those matches will now be held on April 13 and 14 as single legs ahead of the tournament’s finals stage.

Defending champions Al-Ahli ⁠are scheduled to take on Al-Duhail from Qatar while four-time champions Al-Hilal face Al-Sadd. Shabab Al-Ahli from the UAE plays Iran’s Tractor FC and Al-Wahda meets Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

Jeddah had already been scheduled to ⁠host ⁠the quarterfinals, semifinals and final with matches running from April 16-25.

Last-16 matches on the Eastern side of the draw have already been played, with Japanese sides Vissel Kobe and Machida Zelvia joined in the quarterfinals by Thailand’s Buriram United and Johor Darul Ta’zim from Malaysia.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The AFC Champions League Two and AFC Challenge League quarterfinals were also postponed due to the Mideast war. The AFC said Tuesday that those matches will be played on April 19 and 22 at centralized venues to be named at a later date.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr is among the teams involved in the Asian Champions League Two competition.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo