Arabian Peninsula Rain
Vehicles drive through heavy rain on the Sheikh Zayed Road highway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, flooding out portions of major highways and leaving vehicles abandoned on roadways across Dubai. Meanwhile, the death toll in separate heavy flooding in neighboring Oman rose to 18 with others still missing as the sultanate prepared for the storm. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Asian CL semifinal postponed in United Arab Emirates after flooding caused by heavy rain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The first leg of the Asian Champions League semifinal between Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal has been postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday after torrential rain brought floods to the host country.

The Asian Football Confederatoin made the decision after thunderstorms pounded the UAE, flooding out portions of major highways and closing roads and bridges. The UAE's national federation had earlier called off all local soccer games.

The game is now set to be played at 8 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

The AFC said it was “keeping in view the safety of all fans, players and stakeholders” in pushing the game back 24 hours.

The second leg remains unchanged with Al-Hilal hosting Al-Ain in Riyadh next Tuesday.

Al-Hilal is on course for a record fifth continental title, while Al-Ain is looking to add to its 2003 continental championship.

Also on Wednesday, Ulsan HD of South Korea hosts Yokohama F.Marinos of Japan in the other semifinal.

