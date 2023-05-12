Asian Cup host Qatar happier with draw after losing World Cup debut

soccer

Asian Cup host Qatar was undoubtedly happier about its draw on Thursday, six months after a losing debut at the World Cup it staged.

Since then, former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz has been appointed as coach and, as Qatar is the defending champion after winning the 2019 Asian Cup, a group containing China, Tajikistan and Lebanon should be easier to navigate.

“We want to compete against the best and try to beat the best,” Queiroz, who led Iran to the past two World Cups, said. “It is not about the opponents but about us, and now it is time to deliver, work and be well prepared.”

China was to hold the Asian Cup next month, but relinquished the rights last year due to coronavirus restrictions. Qatar won a new bidding contest last October and will host the 24-team tournament in January-February.

Australia will be looking to replicate its strong performances from the World Cup when it reached the second round and lost to eventual champion Argentina 2-1. The 2015 champion Socceroos are in Group B with Uzbekistan, Syria and India.

“I am very happy with the draw and having the familiarity of playing in Qatar will help us as well,” coach Graham Arnold said. “It's been a home away from home for the Socceroos over the last couple of years. We are comfortable here.”

Japan and South Korea also reached the last 16 at the World Cup. Japan, which has the record of four Asian titles, was in Group D with two Southeast Asian opponents in Vietnam and Indonesia as well as 2007 winner Iraq.

South Korea last lifted the trophy in 1960 and will face Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain under newly appointed coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

"The draw is exciting and, for me, it is all about learning now and learning about the opponents, teams and all the coaches that are here,” Klinsmann said. "I am sure it will be a fantastic tournament as the World Cup was an outstanding and beautiful tournament.”

In Group C, three-time champion Iran faces Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

Saudi Arabia, also going for a fourth title, meets Oman, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan in Group F.

The top two from each of the six groups as well as the four best third-placed teams will progress to the knockout stage.

