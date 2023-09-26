Ikee withdraws from 100-meter freestyle due to conditioning issues

asian games

Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee withdrew from Tuesday's 100-meter freestyle at the Asian Games due to conditioning issues.

Ikee contracted influenza at the national swimming team's training camp in Hokkaido just before the Games began last Saturday in Hangzhou, China, and is not feeling well yet, according to the team's head coach Takashi Yokoyama.

The 23-year-old leukemia survivor will decide on whether to compete in the upcoming events she has entered depending on her recovery. She earned silver in Sunday's 4x100 freestyle relay.

At the previous Asian Games in 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, Ikee was named the Games MVP after winning six gold medals before she was diagnosed with leukemia.

