Aston Villa file complaint after Champions League dream ended in Man Utd defeat

By Kieran CANNING

Aston Villa will make a complaint to the Premier League after a controversial 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday cost them Champions League football next season.

Villa missed out on a top-five finish on goal difference to Newcastle and will need to settle for a place in the less lucrative Europa League instead.

The visitors had goalkeeper Emi Martinez sent off before half-time and were furious at the decision to disallow a goal by Morgan Rogers when the score was still level at 0-0.

Referee Thomas Bramall blew for a foul on United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir before Rogers put the ball in the net, meaning VAR could not then review the decision.

To rub salt into Villa's wounds, United then struck through Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen's penalty to deny them the point they needed.

"The decision is incredible," said Villa captain John McGinn. "To whistle at that point, it is hard to take. All you need is a point to get into Champions League."

Villa director of football operations Damian Vidagany told reporters the club will complain to the Premier League over the decision to appoint Bramall instead of a more experienced official.

Despite the win, United finished their worst ever Premier League campaign in 15th.

Fresh from defeat in the Europa League final, United supporters took aim at the club's owners before kick-off.

Chants and banners again called for the American Glazer family to sell their majority stake after overseeing a drastic decline in the club's fortunes during their 20-year reign.

However, manager Ruben Amorim said he believes "good days" are coming for the fallen English giants as he apologized to fans after the match.

"Today after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming," said Amorim. "If there is one club in the world that can overcome any season, any disaster, it is our club, it is Manchester United."

Alejandro Garnacho was absent from the United squad entirely after reportedly being told by Amorim that his future lies elsewhere.

Yet, the under-fire Portuguese coach got the response he would have wanted in a fine performance.

Martinez was starting what could be his final game for Villa amid speculation he is set for a move.

If that is the case, the Argentinian ended on a sour note as he came rushing off his line to wipe out Rasmus Hojlund and see red after the striker latched onto Matty Cash's underhit backpass.

Hojlund then thought he had ended his wait since December for a home league goal only for the offside flag to rule out the Danish striker's header.

Diogo Dalot and Casemiro also hit the post, provoking Amorim to kick a water bottle in frustration.

The mood among the travelling support was lifted when Everton went in front at Newcastle, meaning a point would have been enough for Villa to finish in the top five.

However, the course of the game changed within seconds.

Bayindir was deemed to have control of the ball before Rogers robbed it and fired into an empty net.

Moments later, Diallo stole in at the back post to head in Bruno Fernandes' cross.

Diallo was then chopped down by Ian Maatsen and Fernandes allowed Eriksen to take the honors from the spot in the Dane's final United game.

